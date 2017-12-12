Two Girls, 10 and 11, Reported Missing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help finding two young girls.

The two girls reportedly walked away from home. They were last seen on Ehrhardt Avenue about 2:30 p.m.

Khristina Green is 10 years old and is 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and her hair was in a ponytail.

Denise Thomas is 11 years old and is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and purple Sac High hoodie and ripped, black jeans.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471.