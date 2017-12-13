Box of Family Mementos, WWII-era Letters Found; Roseville Police Searching for Owners

ROSEVILLE — A box of letters and mementos from the 1920s to the 1970s was found last week as crews cleared out a homeless encampment, according to Roseville Police.

The box is a cream or ivory color, with an image of a flower on top. Inside are letters, baby announcements, obituaries and photos. A number of the letters were sent during World War II from bases in Hawaii and California.

Roseville Police say they are trying to track down the family the box belongs to.

Names that often appear in the letters include Dr. Alstrup Nordahl, James Baldwin Johnson (who died in 1959) and a nurse named Hilda Johnson.

Anyone with information about the Nordahl or Johnson families is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department’s social services unit via email here.