Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is Bruch.AF? Day Party Vibes, Brunch, and Bottomless mimosas. A great brunch menu and some of Sacramento’s best local electronic DJs and Producers demonstrate their definition of day party. Join us for a beautiful Saturday morning, with awesome music, incredible DJ's, and an exquisite brunch! We do brunch right! $25 gets you bottomless Mimosas and Brunch!

More info:

Lies 'Brunch.Af'

Saturday at 11am

Highwater 1910 Q. St

(916) 706-2465

LiesMusic.com