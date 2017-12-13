Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each holiday season, it takes a number of involved partners, sponsors and supporting businesses to make this elaborate and FREE holiday light show happen. The spectacular annual event is proudly presented by DOCO (Downtown Commons) and Old Sacramento District (a division of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership), and is sponsored by the City of Sacramento, SacPark, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, Evangeline’s, Christmas Tree Promotion Board, SMUD and Energy Upgrade California. Media support is generously provided by FOX40 and additional support is provided by many actively involved Old Sacramento merchants and small business owners.

More info:

9th Annual Macy's Theatre of Lights

(10 performance nights left) 14th-17th & 19th-24th

K St between Front & 2nd Streets, Old Sacramento

Free

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: @OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento

Find out more about 'It's Christmas. Keep it real.' Campaign at ChristmasTreePromotionBoard.org