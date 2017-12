Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenine Winther and friends are gearing up for the second year of The Single Moms Basket Challenge with the goal of blessing 100 single moms and their kids this holiday season. If you would like to get involved and help you can drop off donations at Diamond Auto Sports. Or if you would like to donate financially, you can go to our website at: www.supportsinglemoms.org

More info:

Single Moms Basket Challenge

Monday - Friday, 9-5pm

Now - December 22nd

Diamond Auto Sports

912 Enterprise Drive