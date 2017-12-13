Students at Mustard Seed School Surprised with Holiday Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There were shouts of pure joy as kids at the Mustard Seed School in Sacramento opened gifts from Santa and his elves with the Jackson Rancheria on Wednesday.

Second-grader Sa'nya Taylor was overwhelmed with happiness as she ripped open her gifts, knowing that this will be one of the few gifts she receives this holiday season.

She and all of the students who attend the Mustard Seed School are homeless.

The school is a place where children can continue their education while their parents look for permanent housing.

"I was really happy and surprised," Sa'nya said.

All of the students were given specific toys they wished for, Kindle Fire tablets, and a new coat and gloves.

"Santa will say what would you like and some of the kids say a bed to sleep in. I mean how sad is that? When most kids are getting telephones and the latest toys. So what Jackson Rancheria does is they is bring Christmas here," said Doug Elmets, spokesman with Jackson Rancheria Resort. "Why are you so excited?"

"Because it's new!" said Deyanna Jackson.

Something new...is not what Deyanna is used to, but today she's leaving with a brand new jacket.

"It's a polka dot one and the glove ones'" she said.

"These kids are so well mannered and they are so appreciative," Elmets said. "You look around and the people who work here, there's not a dry eye."

Students left with warm hearts.