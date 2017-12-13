The Goofs Section of the ‘Lady Bird’ IMDb Page is Peak Sacramento

Greta Gerwig describes her acclaimed film “Lady Bird” as her “love letter to Sacramento,” her home town.

The film follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson through her senior year at a Catholic high school in Sacramento. She’s eager to leave .

It goes without saying that the movie is a hit among many Sacramentans, with local landmarks seen on the silver screen across the country. But that’s not to say some Sacramentans have their nitpicks — however ironic, petty or sarcastic. It’s evident in the film’s IMDb page, under the “Goofs” section.

They start by playing it straight, noting a scene in which McPherson’s flight departs from Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport. The film takes place nearly a decade before Terminal B was opened.

Another entry notes that Sacramento’s freeway exits would not have been numbered when the film is set.

But then things start to get a little meta.

None of the characters, an entry says, claim to be related to or never encounters a state legislator. Get it? Because Sacramento is a government town?

It’s also noted that none of the characters say anything about the 2002 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, Sacramentans are infamously bitter about the officiating and ultimate outcome of that series. But we’re over it — mostly.

“Lady Bird” is still in theaters. For the full experience, one might suggest waiting seemingly forever for brunch at the Tower Cafe.