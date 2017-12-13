× UC Davis Administrator Accused Former Professor of Sexual Assault

DAVIS — Thirty years later, UC Davis administrator Danny Gray is telling his story for the first time.

The university’s director of academic employment and labor relations says during his time as an undergraduate in the 80’s, he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Kern Holoman, the chair of the music department and director of the symphony.

Gray says it’s still hard to talk about, but the recent #MeToo movement has given him the courage to step forward.

It all started as a friendship, Gray says. He was flattered that someone he respected so much wanted to spend time with him. He says Holoman was married with kids and never thought their relationship was sexual in nature.

But that changed.

Gray says the first assault happened after Holoman brought him home for lunch, took off his clothes, and went in the hot tub.

Wednesday, Gray published a blog post that goes into detail about that alleged assault and the ones that followed over the course of five years.

Gray says he reported Holoman to the university in the past.

Before posting the blog, Gray sent his story to University officials and action was taken. Prof. Holoman agreed to relinquished emeritas and distinguished professor status on Monday.

Gray sent FOX40 this statement sent to him by Holoman’s attorney. FOX40 reached out to the attorneys and they confirmed the statement, but would not comment further:

I am distressed and deeply apologetic for my role in any event that has harmed Danny Gray in any way, and heartsick at the thought of harm that has festered for 30 years. Our memories of that time differ markedly, but the remorse is very real. I continue to treasure memories of our long friendship and its focus on the beauties of art, literature and history.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May also responded to Gray’s allegations. You can read his statement here.