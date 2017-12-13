Video Shows Man Tackle Woman, Throw Her Phone in Road Rage Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. – Surveillance video caught a man blocking in, tackling, and throwing the phone of a woman in a road rage-related incident, according to KTVI.

According to Det. Lt. James Jones, a spokesman for the Arnold Police Department, the incident occurred Friday, December 8 at the Walgreen’s on Vogel Road.

Authorities said the suspect followed a woman from the interstate to the store parking lot, kicked the victim’s vehicle, tackled her, and threw her phone. The suspect then sped off from the scene. The victim was not seriously injured.

After police posted surveillance video and information relating to the attack, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Scott Heatherly.

Jones said police have been unable to locate Heatherly. He’s been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree property damage, and second-degree property damage.

Anyone with information on Heatherly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Arnold Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 636-296-2384.