Watch the First Trailer for Eastwood Film Starring Sacramento’s French Train Heroes

The first trailer for “The 15:17 to Paris” was released Wednesday, giving us the first look at the Clint Eastwood-directed film about three Sacramento men who stopped a terror attack aboard a train in France in 2015.

The three heroes — Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler — play themselves.

Eastwood’s film is said to be set partially set when the men were kids growing up together in Sacramento. It is based on a book written by the trio and Jeffery Stern.

The film also stars Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon.

Stone, Skarlatos and Sadler subdued a gunman aboard a train heading from Amsterdam to Paris.

The three were recently spotted in Sacramento with Eastwood, though it’s unclear how much of the film was shot in the city.

“The 15:17 to Paris” hits theaters on Feb. 9.