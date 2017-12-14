Adopt a Pet: Trixie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is joined in the FOX40 Newsroom by Nereo Rebellato of the Sacramento SPCA and Trixie, a furry friend in need of a loving family.

Trixie is a 5-year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, fully trained with a sweet disposition. Visit your local SPCA at 6201 Florin Perkins Road to adopt her today.