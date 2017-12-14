Air Base Parkway in Fairfield Closed due to Hazmat Spill

FAIRFIELD — Part of Air Base Parkway is closed in both directions because of a hazardous materials spill, according to police.

The stretch of road is between Dover Avenue and Clay Bank Road.

Police say the spill happened after a car ran from a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle carrying pool cleaning supplies. The suspect ran away from the crash but was ultimately caught and arrested nearby.

A crew was sent to clean up the chemicals, and eight homes that back up into the area were evacuated.

It was unknown how long the cleanup will take.