Cooking with the Delta King

December 14, 2017

Executive Chef Julian Vasquez from the Delta King is in the kitchen to show off how he makes a delicious Cioppino,  a San Francisco-born seafood dish.

Cioppino will be served on the Delta King menu on Christmas Day, and the restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.