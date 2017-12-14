Cioppino will be served on the Delta King menu on Christmas Day, and the restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cooking with the Delta King
-
Police Investigating Possible Hazing Death at LSU
-
Families Visit Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Opening Day
-
Delta: Bird Likely Caused Damage to Plane Carrying Thunder
-
Cat Stolen from Rescue Shelter Found Dead, Mutilated in Dumpster
-
Double Homicide Suspected at North Lake Tahoe Motel
-
-
Listeria Found at Catering Facility for Los Angeles Airport
-
New Walmart Supercenter Opens in Delta Shores Shopping Center
-
Make-A-Wish Creates Ninja, Crime-Fighting Dream for Local 5-Year-Old
-
Burger King Drive-Thru Employee Goes Viral after Helping Diabetic Woman
-
Kings Fans Give DeMarcus Cousins a Warm Welcome
-
-
Secret Martin Luther King Document Included in JFK File Release
-
The Power of the Black Female Vote
-
Black Friday 2017: When Will the Stores Open?