Man Dies 10 Days After He Was Severely Beaten at Turlock Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- “Oh, I was telling his dad, I’m going to miss those eyes," Jennifer Tracy said.

Brad and Jennifer just lost one of their sons -- 21-year-old Cameron Tracy.

“I can’t even comprehend it. It’s still not real. It makes no sense. None of it,” Brad Tracy said.

It makes no sense why he had to die, why police say Shaun Santos, Lavinia Perez and two other minors attacked him. A criminal complaint states it was Perez who brutally beat Cameron with a metal bat. Police say it was the group's fourth and most violent in a series of recent robberies at Donnelly Park in Turlock.

At the time, Cameron was at the skate park with his girlfriend.

“He took the hits for his girlfriend. He wanted to make sure she was safe,” Jennifer said.

That was on a Monday.

"On Friday, he was gonna go back to Utah. That's where we're from," Brad said.

“It’s so unfortunate, just days before that. He just missed that window,” he said.

His parents say he was a real character.

“Funny, quick-witted, always had a comment for us, but you know,” Brad said.

But he was a real good kid -- a long-time skater who finally cut his hair, the classmate who let girls clip bows to his head, a skilled photographer. And kids thought he was the coolest counselor at Foothill Horizons in Sonora -- a camp for sixth-graders -- where he volunteered 10 times this year.

“He never followed anybody. He always had where he wanted to go and what he wanted to be. And he was going to make sure he got there,” Jennifer said.

Cameron fought for his life for 10 days before dying Wednesday at the hospital.

His parents are waiting here by Cameron's side until doctor's are done. Cameron was an organ donor.

"We couldn’t be more proud of that fact,” Brad said.

It's comforting to his parents knowing that his last time crossing paths with a stranger, he'll be saving their life.

“Knowing that for him, his suffering is over, but for someone else. Hopefully there’s will be over as well,” Brad said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Cameron's funeral expenses.