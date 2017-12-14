Puur Chocolat Treats for the Holidays

Posted 12:23 PM, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:30AM, December 14, 2017

Paul is joined by Ramon Perez of Puur Chocolat to try some delicious and decorative chocolate treats.

Puur Chocolate is a Sacramento-based chocolate boutique that offers a variety of products including hot chocolate ornaments, gourmet candy bars and more. For more information, visit https://puurchocolat.com/.