Stabbing Leads to Arrest of Lathrop-Manteca Fire Employee

MANTECA — An employee of the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of stabbing a man earlier this month.

The stabbing occurred on Dec. 1 at The Pub & Lounge, located on N. Main Street, at approximately 10:13 p.m. By the time authorities arrived on the scene, investigators say the suspect had already fled the area.

Authorities say the victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators have identified the suspect to be 35-year-old Brandon Burlingame. He is an engineer with the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District. Burlingame was arrested Thursday morning on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and a weapon enhancement.

The Lathrop-Manteca Fire District recently announced the arrest of one of its employees, but the department has yet to officially disclose any specific details in regard to Burlingame as a suspect.

The fire department says that the incident for which the employee was arrested was an isolated occurrence while he was not in uniform or working on-duty. They say they are cooperating with the Manteca Police Department as the investigation moves forward.

The fire district has declined any further comment regarding the actions of the prosecuted individual and by law are “barred from commenting on personnel matters.”

As of now, Burlingame is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on $1 million bail.

Sydney Odman contributed to this report.