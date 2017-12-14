West Sacramento Man Pleads Guilty in Murder of 3 Kids, Attempted Murder of Wife

WOODLAND — A West Sacramento man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his three kids and attempted murder of his wife.

Robert Hodges, 33, was arrested in September.

Hodges initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed his plea. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The defendant will die in prison,” a news release from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office read.

Investigators say Hodges told police he suffocated one of his children and strangled the others.