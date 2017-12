Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Deputies from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and Union Pacific crews are investigating a deadly train accident on the tracks near Mace Boulevard and I-80 in Davis.

One person was killed during the accident.

At this time, it is unclear what lead to the person being hit by the train.

Body being removed from the tracks, tracks are clear now but crews are still taking pictures @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/IMLBWlUBfl — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) December 15, 2017

Right now Yolo County Sheriffs deputies and @UnionPacific crews are on scene during to investigate what lead to a person fatally killed on the tracks near Mace Blvd and I-80 in Davis @FOX40 #Davis pic.twitter.com/FT2Q5vOtfe — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) December 15, 2017

Yolo County Sheriffs Department are on the scene of a fatal accident on the train tracks near I-80 and Mace Blvd in Davis. We are waiting to get confirmation on what happened but from where I’m standing I can see a body next to the tracks @FOX40 #Davis pic.twitter.com/7adG4lVH7v — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) December 15, 2017