California Lawmakers Move Quickly to Uphold Net Neutrality Rules

California lawmakers are already taking a stand against the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal net neutrality.

"The idea that an internet service provider can decide which internet sites are easy to access, slow down traffic to some websites but not others, that's just bad policy," said state Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

Wiener says the state has regulatory authority over internet providers, provided lawmakers do not mess with intrastate commerce. He says lawmakers also have authority over cable franchises and the telecommunication infrastructure, through which internet service providers all operate.

This means California lawmakers have leverage that they can turn into legislation to keep net neutrality rules largely in practice in the state, according to Wiener.

While there is no legislation yet, he and his staff are working on bills they expect to introduce sometime when session resumes. A bill will likely be introduced in February.

"So we have a few different levers and we're gonna come up with a good bill," Wiener said.

Wiener says democracy hinges on an open and free internet.