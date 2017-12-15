‘Criminal Santa’ Gets Stuck in Chimney

CITRUS HEIGHTS — One Rocklin man is destined for the naughty list after he tried getting into a business through its chimney.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says on Wednesday the “criminal Santa” called 911 from inside of the chimney on Greenback Lane, at the intersection of Brookhaven Way. A picture posted by the police department shows a man wedged deep inside the chimney.

Jesse Berube, 32, was later found by officers. Fire officials had to use specialized equipment and successfully freed Berube without injury. He was then arrested on suspicion of burglary.