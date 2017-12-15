Police Department Using Pit Bull K-9 Officer to Change Perceptions

STAFFORD, Kansas — A police department in Kansas has a new K-9 officer, Kano.

Kano is a pit bull.

“Anyone who watches him work can and will see the drive this dog has, not only that but how incredible these dogs are,” the Stafford Police Department posted on Facebook.

The dog was trained in Texas, by an organization that rescues pit bulls and prepares them for work in law enforcement.

The Witchita Eagle reports Kano’s first drug bust happened on Monday.

The Stafford Police Department hope Kano will help change the perception of what they say is a misunderstood breed.

“Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the pit bull,” handler Officer Mason Paden wrote.