Come celebrate the Holidays with the El Dorado Hills Fire Department 54th year of the Santa Run and Santa Run Finale. The Finale ends in El Dorado Hills Town Center celebration with hot coco, cookies and Fireworks! All Santa’s favorites! We are collecting for Toys for Tots and El Dorado Hills Food Bank.

More info:

Santa Run Finale

Saturday

6-7pm

El Dorado Hills Town Center

EDHFire.com/Santa-Run