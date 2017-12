STOCKTON — Deputies are still searching for the suspect in a Stockton homicide.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports they are looking for Branden Iseli and are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them.

Officials did not provide further details on the homicide, which occurred early Thursday morning on South D Street at the intersection of Seventh Street East.

Stay with FOX40 News for more on this developing story.