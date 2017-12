Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hosting a holiday dinner? With more people eating vegetarian and vegan, it’s likely one of your guests may be eating a more plant-based diet. Michelle Cehn of World of Vegan and Kristie Middleton of the Humane Society of the United States are here to showcase some delicious meat-free options for your holiday spread.

More info:

Meat-Less Recipes

KristieMiddleton.com

Twitter: @KristiMiddleton

Michelle Cehn

@WorldOfVegan