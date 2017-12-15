Woman Arrested after Stealing More Than $19,000 from Her Grandmother

MARYSVILLE — Marysville police arrested a 22-year-old after it was found that she had stolen thousands of dollars from her grandmother.

On Dec. 1, a 74-year-old woman notified the Marysville Police Department that someone had been making unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account at a Chase Bank ATM in town.

Using surveillance footage from the bank, officials identified the suspect as the victim’s granddaughter, 22-year-old Taylor Suzanne Johnson.

Johnson had used her grandmother’s card to make 15 withdrawals between July and November, which totaled more than $19,000, according to the police department.

Detectives arrested Johnson Wednesday at her home in Linda. She was booked at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and elder abuse.