Officials Try to Find Relatives of Dead Modesto Man

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has posted a public plea for help after a man’s body was found Friday morning in Modesto.

Officials were able to identify the man as 67-year-old Richard McDaniel of Modesto.

McDaniel’s body was discovered behind the Salvation Army building at 320 9th St.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department believes his death was not suspicious in nature, but did not provide any further details.

Those who may know McDaniel are asked to call Detective Andrew Glover at 209-567-4480.