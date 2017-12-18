Man Found Dead in Hotel Room at Red Roof Inn after Standoff with Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO -- Monday night into Tuesday morning authorities were on the scene of a standoff at the Red Roof Inn near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road in Sacramento.
Police say a suspect was inside a room and would not come out.
The standoff began just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Police say they believe the suspect had fired at least two rounds inside the room.
The hotel was partially evacuated.
Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m. police gave an update and said the man was found dead inside his hotel room when they sent a robot inside.
He had a gunshot wound and at this time police believe the wound was self inflicted.
The investigation is ongoing and the man's identity will be released by the coroner.
Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.