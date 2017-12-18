Man Found Dead in Hotel Room at Red Roof Inn after Standoff with Sacramento Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Monday night into Tuesday morning authorities were on the scene of a standoff at the Red Roof Inn near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road in Sacramento.

Police say a suspect was inside a room and would not come out.

The standoff began just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say they believe the suspect had fired at least two rounds inside the room.

The hotel was partially evacuated.

Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m. police gave an update and said the man was found dead inside his hotel room when they sent a robot inside.

He had a gunshot wound and at this time police believe the wound was self inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing and the man's identity will be released by the coroner.

Happening right now: a standoff with police and barricaded subject has developed at Red Roof Inn on Stockton and Mack, Sacramento CA. pic.twitter.com/dMRUUUavmr — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) December 19, 2017

