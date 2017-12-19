14 Arrested in El Dorado County Sex Trafficking Investigation; 17-Year-Old Girl Rescued

EL DORADO COUNTY — Fourteen were arrested or cited in a recent prostitution and human trafficking bust, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation began as looking into ads placed on dating and escort sites in El Dorado Hills, Placerville and Cameron Park. Along with the district attorney’s office and the FBI, sheriff’s investigators identified the alleged traffickers attached to the ads and worked to rescue minors.

One 17-year-old girl was rescued from trafficking, investigators said. She was connected with victim advocates with the DA’s office, the FBI and Child Protective Services.

Four people were arrested. Two were for prostitution-related charges, two had felony warrants and one had a misdemeanor warrant. Another nine were cited for prostitution and one person was cited for possession of meth.