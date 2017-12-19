5-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Dials 911 to Stop Grinch From Stealing Christmas

BYRAM, Miss. (AP) — A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas after watching videos online.

The Clarion Ledger reports that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram.

On the 911 call TyLon can be heard handing the phone over to his dad after briefly explaining the Grinch’s plans to the dispatcher.

His audibly shocked and confused dad can be heard on the phone apologizing for the misunderstanding.

“I’m sorry. This is my son playing on the phone,” TyLon’s dad tells the dispatcher. “The Grinch isn’t going to steal your Christmas, boy. You need to stop watching so many cartoons.”

The woman on the phone told the dad not to worry about the call and wished the family a Merry Christmas.

TyLon told his mom, Teresa Pittman, that he dialed 911, but she says she didn’t quite believe him until an officer knocked on the door.

The family’s interaction with the officer was caught on camera by TyLon’s older brother, an Airman who hasn’t been home for the holidays in four years.

Officer Lauren Develle went to the home to assure TyLon that the green creature wouldn’t take anyone’s gifts.

She says she grew up loving the character created by children’s author Dr. Seuss.

TyLon says he has a plan in case the Grinch does appear: he says he will wrestle him and hold him until the police show up.

In the following days, the Byram Police Department pulled together and arrested the Grinch.

They also brought TyLon – a now honorary officer – and his family along for the process.