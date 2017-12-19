Candy Cane Lane Residents Hope Visitors Keep it Clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- It hasn't become a problem -- yet.

Residents along Arlene Drive in Vacaville, which turns into the popular Candy Cane Lane during the holidays, hope visitors clean up after themselves.

In years past, residents say visitors have left garbage on the street as they gaze at the street's elaborate light displays. Some neighbors have even decorated their garbage bins to encourage visitors to use them. This year, the easily accessible trash bins have helped keep the street clean.

Others say a nearby church has offered free hot chocolate and parking, which has led to bigger crowds and more trash as people leave their empty cups behind.