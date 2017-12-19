Capitol Music Program ‘Lifts the Dome’ with Holiday Classics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Holiday classics ring through the State Capitol rotunda with its holiday music program.

Tuesday, the ACC Showstoppers performed.

The program started back in 1996. The Governor's Office, along with the State Capitol Museum and the California Legislature Joint Committee on Rules came together to restore holiday traditions in the capitol.

Since 1996 they've invited countless groups to perform over the years. Opening the Rotunda to the public and "lifting the dome with music of the season." All performances are free, and feature local artists.

This year, the performances started on November 26 and will continue until Saturday, December 23.

Rachelle Riley contributed to this report.