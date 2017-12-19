Children Who Have to Spend the Holidays in the Hospital Get a Magical Visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children who have to spend the holidays in the hospital got a little holiday magic on Tuesday.

These kids are patients at Shriners Hospital. They've been sick. They've been hurt. They've been through more than a lot of adults could handle. So if anyone deserves an uplifting moment, it's them. And by uplifting I mean it will really be coming down.

"I got this idea after being ill for four years of my life, it really gave me a heart," said Tony Marsella, student body president at William Jessup University.

Marsella came up with the idea of bringing snow to the children, but he needed help. So he called in winter's big gun, so-to-speak. The biggest for some of these kids.

That's Elsa, from the Disney movie "Frozen." Don't worry if you don't know her -- the kids do. And more importantly, they know what she can do.

See, Elsa's magic power is that she can make it snow. And let's face it, there is something magical about the season's first snow -- more so a child's first snow.Even if it is special effects snow.

Sevilla Magic FX set up the three snow machines on top of the hospital to create this moment.

It might not really be Elsa. And this might not really be 'Frozen.' But that heart warming feeling -- that's as real as it gets.