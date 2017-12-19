Family Devastated After Memorial Tree Stolen from Front Yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Unfortunately, stolen Christmas decorations are becoming more and more common. But one family in Lodi says the theft of a tree from their front yard was especially painful.

With just a quick glance at this home on Hutchins Street in Lodi, the Christmas decorations won't stand out.

"We had lights all set up," said Jackee Senecal said.

Senecal said this year was the first time her parents' house had been decorated in more than two years.

"This year we decided to celebrate, and so we got a tree," she said.

It was the first tree she and her family put up since her son, 19-year-old Jered Senecal, passed away.

"It's hard to accept that he's not with us," she said.

Nicknamed Spanky, Jered loved to ride motorcycles. But sadly, in April 2015, he lost his life in an accident riding one. The details are still difficult for his mother to hear.

"I'm not sure exactly what happened yet," she said.

This year, she and her parents finally felt it was the right time to decorate again.

"It was finally time for me to quit grieving," she said.

But that tree in the front, decked out in 49ers colors, Spanky's favorite team, was uprooted and stolen in the night, along with a memorial sign.

"I just didn't know what to think, I was just shocked," she said.

Jackee placed Spanky's urn on a table in the front window, hoping his friends would add to the tree memorial.

"So that his friends instead of going to the site he got killed at, because every time we go there they remove the stuff that's there. Not even within a matter of hours it's gone," Senecal said.

Now, with the latest theft, she questions if she and her family will ever decorate again.

"I can't barely look at his pictures, and I was trying to. And this just makes it even harder," she said.

While the family hopes the original tree will be returned, they're not holding their breath. They plan to plant another tree and to install surveillance cameras.