Fast-Moving Storm to Deliver Several Inches of Sierra Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- The Lake Tahoe region was looking forward to an approaching snow storm Tuesday night.

Fresh powder attracts more skiers and snowboarders; businesses get more boot traffic. But FOX40 actually found downtown Truckee to be quite busy despite the dry December.

“We’re starting to see a lot of people show up for their holiday vacations,” explained Brooke Bentley, owner of La Galleria gift shop.

While more snow on the slopes would be ideal, many Tahoe area businesses have proven to be resilient, no matter what nature delivers. Most ski resorts are open, thanks in part to snow-making technology. And the roads have been open, allowing holiday travelers to drive freely without weather-related delays.

​“People are exited for this upcoming storm," said Bentley. "Hopefully we’ll get a nice amount of snow on the mountains.”

The National Weather Service was calling for about 6 inches of snow over Central Sierra passes Tuesday night into early Wednesday from this quick-hitting storm.

NWS Meteorologists issued a reminder Tuesday that the season is still young, and there is still hope for a wet winter.