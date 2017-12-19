Manteca Ford Still Needs Toy Donations for Annual Christmas Eve Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- For the last 10 years, Manteca Ford has been the heart of Christmas Eve in Manteca -- opening its doors to feed families a hot breakfast and give kids a special toy from Santa.

"Christmas is a time where people should be together. The most important thing in this world is human life and families, and it's just a wonderful time of the year," said Phil Waterford, president and CEO of Manteca Ford.

Waterford says the event has grown so much. Last year they fed 1,500 people. And they think this year will be even bigger.

The food -- pancakes, eggs and ham -- was donated. But Waterford says they still need toys.

"Toys are a really big deal for us. Every donation counts, every donation helps. It doesn't matter how big or how small it is," he said.

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the dealership through Saturday.

Waterford hopes every kid who comes for breakfast on Christmas Eve, walks away with a gift. And their family walks away with hope this holiday season.

"Everybody needs something to look forward to, something to hope for. And we want to make sure that not only the gift of giving in Christmas but we are going to have something that's going to carry them on until the New Year," Waterford said.