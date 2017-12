SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

SSD investigating officer involved shooting. Plz avoid area of micron and Bradshaw Road. PIO is en-route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 20, 2017

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Bradshaw Road and Micron Avenue, just south of Highway 50.

It was unknown what led to the shooting or what condition the suspect was in. No law enforcement officers were hurt, the sheriff’s department said.

Stay with FOX40 for the latest as this story develops.