Sierra Snow Pack Way Below Normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- The snow pack in the northern Sierra is just 29 percent of average to date, but the National Weather Service there is still hope for better storms as we head into 2018.

While last year saw record precipitation, the snow pack was only 75 percent of average.

Michelle Mead with the National Weather Service says we are still in the time of year where storms are warmer. However, in the next few weeks, those storms will become colder and more snow will fall with storms.

"The first part of December, we're still getting warmer storms so the state doesn't even really start counting the snow until after the winter solstice when we start typically passing the quarter storms and the snow pack starts to accumulate with more vigor," Mead said.

Azel Varennes-Swinsons and his family are visiting from Indonesia to snowboard in fresh powder.

"Getting prepared for when it does snow, I guess," he said.

Instead, they're collecting pine cones.

The Sugar Bowl ski resort says its base snow pack is only 10 inches, and 29 inches at the peak.

For skiers and snowboarders, conditions are manageable but not ideal.

"There is still enough to have a good time," snowboarder Dane Winter said. "So I recommend coming out."