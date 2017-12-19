Vacaville Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near Monte Vista Avenue, Depot Street

VACAVILLE — Police in Vacaville are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle of a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The officers stopped the suspect near Monte Vista and Depot in Vacaville, at which time the suspect pulled a knife on the officers, according to police.

At that time, the officers shot the suspect. The suspect’s condition is not known.

It is unknown if any officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details were immediately known.

