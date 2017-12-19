Volunteers Fill Thousands of Care Packages for Overseas Military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- When you walk into the Move America Forward headquarters, volunteers are focused.

Box by box, volunteers young and old work hard along an assembly line of sorts to fill 2,000 care packages for members of the military. Men in uniform are doing much of the heavy lifting.

"They said they were only expecting about three of us this morning and they got, like, a whole platoon," Army veteran Kenneth Greene said.

Greene knows first hand what a care package can do for someone serving overseas. He spent time on tours in Pakistan, Afghanistan and most recently in Syria.

"I'll tell you, I received my first care package in 2010 and when it comes from a stranger I think it's a little more meaningful than when it comes from your family members," Greene said.

Greene still remembers his favorite part of that package.

"Coffee," he told FOX40. "I think all soldiers can appreciate a good cup of coffee."

These care packages are filled with everything someone would want like personal toiletries and sunscreen, but also some treats like candy and, of course, coffee. Once they are all packed they are prepared for shipment overseas.

"We brought a large group with us and everyone feels great when we leave," volunteer Erica Allen said.

Allen has been helping Move America Forward for several years, after finding it as a way for her son to be involved in community service for his karate class. It's since evolved into something more special.

"Some people join the army to join the army, to become a part of a family, because they don't have family," Greene said. "So when you get care packages like this it's pretty meaningful."