Celebrate the magic of the season and help support the amazing animals at the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary. Thousands of colorful lights decorate the grounds, buildings and animal exhibits at the zoo. We hope to see you there!

More info:

Dec. 19th -23rd and 26th -30th

5pm-8pm

403 Stafford St, Folsom

$7 for 2 and up, under 2 free. Train ride $5

FolsomZoo.com