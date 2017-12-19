Woman’s Facebook Post Accuses Turlock Teacher of Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A teacher at Pitman High School in Turlock has resigned after a former student accused him of forcing himself on her.

Justin Clark's teaching credential was also suspended.

Allegations against Clark surfaced after a woman posted on Facebook, detailing her experience with Clark -- her former English teacher. She said Clark, 13 years her senior, sexually assaulted her repeatedly from 2010 to 2015.

"I’m tired of this pain. Im (sic) tired of not wanting to live so that I can get a break from feeling this empty and hurt inside because someone I loved, trusted, and would’ve done ANYTHING for took advantage of me and my lack of knowledge, experience," the post read.

FOX40 has chosen not to identify her.

She said she shared her story hoping no other victim would feel alone.

The woman wrote that Clark is, "A predator who gets to continue on with his life with his family and friends while I’ve lost friends and family I love dearly blame me. Every day I’m living with the consequences of him grooming me since my sophomore year of high school."

The former student says she filed a police report and told educators about the true nature of her relationship with her former English teacher this year.

Police would not comment because of confidentiality laws, but the school district says it conducted its own investigation and issued a statement:

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the teacher elected to resign with the understanding that evidence gathered would be forwarded to the Commission on Teacher Credential for review, as required by law."

Parents FOX40 spoke with Tuesday are just learning of the allegations against Clark.

"My kids are in school so obviously I would be scared about that, too," parent Kayla Johnson said.

Neither Clark nor the former student who wrote the post responded to a request for comment.