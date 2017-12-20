2 Boys, Woman Killed in Highway 12 Collision

LODI — Two boys and a woman were killed Saturday when two speeding cars crashed on Highway 12 and landed in irrigation ditches.

Witnesses told officers both drivers were driving recklessly and speeding along Highway 12 eastbound, west of Potato Road, just before 9 p.m.

A 35-year-old man driving a 2004 Mercury tried to pass a 2008 Mercedes on the shoulder, according to a release posted by CHP Stockton on Wednesday. He began to correct his car when it briefly left the roadway, but ended up hitting the Mercedes.

Both cars hit a temporary concrete wall and Stockton CHP reports both drivers sped out of control.

The Mercedes went down an embankment and into an irrigation ditch. Its 55-year-old driver was able to safely escape.

After overturning several times, the Mercury landed on its roof, submerged in an irrigation ditch. The driver and his 10-year-old son got out, but a 34-year-old woman and two boys, one 6 years old and the other 3 years old, died.

Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.