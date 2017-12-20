Celebrate National Sangria Day!

Posted 2:49 PM, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:10PM, December 20, 2017


Tapa the World has been serving Spanish and world cuisine to people of Sacramento for over 23 years.  We offer customers a unique dining experience with flavorful tapas, paella, full bar, patio dining and live Spanish classical and flamenco guitar 5 nights a week.  Open 7 days a week until midnight, Tapa the World is the perfect place to go before or after the theatre, and a great place to gather with friends and family for celebrations.  We invite our customers to enjoy a little bit of Spain right in the heart of midtown Sacramento.

More info:
Tapa the World
2115 J Street
(916) 442-4353
TapaTheWorld.com
Facebook: Tapa the World