Elk Grove Man Arrested in Indiana with More Than 100 Pounds of Marijuana

Posted 12:00 PM, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, December 20, 2017

INDIANA — A man from Elk Grove was arrested in Indiana for dealing and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

A trooper pulled over a Toyota minivan for speeding on I-70 and became suspicious of the story told by 43-year-old Elk Grove resident Tong Pan and his passenger 52-year-old Liandi Zhang.

Liandi Zhang, 52, Mechanicsville, VA

Tong Pan, 43, Elk Grove, CA

After noticing a strong smell of marijuana and fabric dryer sheets coming from the van, he searched the vehicle and found luggage bags full of shrink-wrapped marijuana.

The estimated weight was more than 120 pounds.

Both Pan and Zhang were arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.

