Black Oak Casino Resort hosts its annual Holiday Cash Grab promotion now through Dec. 23. As part of the promotion, guests earn a chance to enter the resort’s famous Cash Cube by playing their favorite games using their Player’s Club Card. Once inside the cube they have 30 seconds to snatch up as much of the $5,000 cash prize blowing around inside. For more information about Holiday Cash Grab and all of Black Oak Casino Resort’s promotions, visit BlackOakCasino.com
More info:
Holiday Cash Grab
Now - Dec 23
Saturdays
9pm
Black Oak Casino Resort
19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne
(877) 747-8777
BlackOakCasino.com
Facebook: @BlackOakCasino