Black Oak Casino Resort hosts its annual Holiday Cash Grab promotion now through Dec. 23. As part of the promotion, guests earn a chance to enter the resort’s famous Cash Cube by playing their favorite games using their Player’s Club Card. Once inside the cube they have 30 seconds to snatch up as much of the $5,000 cash prize blowing around inside. For more information about Holiday Cash Grab and all of Black Oak Casino Resort’s promotions, visit BlackOakCasino.com



More info:

Holiday Cash Grab

Now - Dec 23

Saturdays

9pm

Black Oak Casino Resort

19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne

(877) 747-8777

BlackOakCasino.com

Facebook: @BlackOakCasino