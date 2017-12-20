Light Rail Trains Delayed after Car Hits Pedestrian

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — A car hit a pedestrian in downtown Sacramento Wednesday afternoon, causing a delay for several light rail trains and traffic.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the incident occurred on 12th and E streets around 2:35 p.m. Details leading up to the incident have not been reported.

The pedestrian was hospitalized and she is in critical condition.

Just before 6 p.m., the area between G and E streets on 12th Street was reopened following an investigation, according to the police department.

Blue line trains were backed up following the incident, according to Wendy Williams with the Sacramento Regional Transit District. Williams could not report when the trains would be back up and running again.

A bus bridge from the Globe Light Rail Station to the Cathedral Square Light Rail Station has been put in place until further notice.

There was no reason to believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, the police department says, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers.