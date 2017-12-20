New Burgerim Locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burgerim is opening two locations in the Sacramento area - one in Natomas, the other near Elk Grove. Today, Ashley Shaffer and Burgerim chef Cody Thrasher are in the kitchen showing Paul what the restaurant is all about.

New to town, Burgerim serves its customizable mini-burgers in packages of uno, duo, trio or party box of sixteen, boasting hundreds of flavor profiles – with eleven different patty options, including beef, dry aged beef, Wagyu beef, merguez, salmon, veggie, lamb, turkey, chicken, falafel and more; alongside gourmet toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, sunny-side up eggs and more.