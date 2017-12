Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremiah Johnston of The Throw Zone presents captivating day and nighttime performances featuring innovative juggling skills, daring stunts, cutting edge visuals, and a magnetic personality the whole family will love.

More info:

Murphys in Motion

Saturday

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Murphys Creek Theater

Tickets: $10 and up

The Throw Zone

(209) 743-1261

TheThrowZone.com

Facebook: @TheThrowZone

Twitter: @TheThrowZone

Instagram: @TheThrowZone