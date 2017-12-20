Sacramento Mostly Silent, Cautiously Optimistic on MLS Hopes

SACRAMENTO — With the announcement that Nashville will get a Major League Soccer expansion, the focus now shifts to the three other cities vying for the same thing.

Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit are considered finalists for an MLS expansion, but the league has given no clear time frame for when that announcement will come.

ESPN reports the remaining cities, including Sacramento, have flaws in their bids. For Sacramento, it’s reportedly the strength of its ownership group: lead investor Kevin Nagle, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York and Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman.

Everyone involved in Sacramento’s bid has been silent since making their case to Commissioner Don Garber earlier this month in New York.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg even canceled a Wednesday night interview with FOX40, but did briefly speak about the situation when FOX40 caught up with him earlier in the day.

“I congratulate Nashville,” he said. “That’s one city and we’re still in the hunt, still in the fight.”

Steinberg dismissed reports of Sacramento’s ownership group being shaky.

“I wouldn’t believe all the rumors. We’ll be able to speak soon about the path ahead,” Steinberg said.

Barry Broome, CEO of the Greater Sacramento, told FOX40 last week that he had nothing but the highest praise for Sacramento’s ownership group. He added that even if the city doesn’t get an expansion, there is always next time.

“If you want to build a great community, you’re going to get your nose bloodied. So, if we don’t get it, then it will be a bloody nose and we’l’ learn from it and we’ll be better because of it,” Broome said.

In the meantime, it seems no news is good news.