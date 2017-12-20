Some Local Firefighters Return from SoCal for Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Metro Fire Captain Chris Kellogg has spent 17 years with the department, so he knows holidays don't always turn out as planned.

"My family, they do the best they can, and they know they're going to miss their dad on birthdays and holidays," Kellogg said.

This Christmas, though, is shaping up to be perfect.

Kellogg was part of a strike team battling the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, one of the biggest wildfires in California's history. Another Metro Fire strike team left for Southern California on Tuesday.

A typical deployment for state fires can last anywhere from a week to three weeks.

If three weeks were needed, then he and his fellow fire fighters would have remained in Southern California for Christmas, but that wasn't the case.

Kellogg and his team returned back to Sacramento on Monday.

"How blessed we are," Kellogg said with a smile.

Firefighters with the Cosumnes Fire Department, Nevada County Consolidated Fire and the UC Davis Fire Department are expected to return Wednesday evening.